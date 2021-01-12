INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
PBS lawyer resigns after being caught in Veritas sting

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 5:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for PBS resigned Tuesday after being caught describing President Donald Trump as “close to Hitler” in a right-wing sting operation.

Michael Beller, a contracts lawyer in PBS’ general counsel office, was recorded offering political opinions in what appeared to be a barroom conversation with a woman. It was released Tuesday by Project Veritas, a conservative group known for using undercover methods to reveal supposed liberal bias.

Beller is heard saying it was “great” that coronavirus cases were spiking in red states because they might infect Trump voters and suggested Republican voters should have their children put in re-education camps.

The lawyer did not speak on behalf of PBS or make any editorial decisions, PBS spokesman Jeremy Gaines said.

“There is no place for hateful rhetoric at PBS, and this individual’s views in no way reflect our values or opinions,” he said.

Efforts to reach Beller were unsuccessful.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Entertainment News | National News

