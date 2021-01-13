INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Home » National News » Louisiana State Police: Deputies…

Louisiana State Police: Deputies killed man who shot at them

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 11:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTEGUT, La. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in southeast Louisiana fatally shot a man who was firing a rifle at them, state police said.

Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s detectives were sent to a home in Montegut on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of an aggravated assault by a man with a rifle, authorities said in a news release. The man began shooting after they tried to negotiate with him, state police said.

The man died at a hospital. Nobody else was hurt. Authorities have not released the races or identities of those involved in the shooting southeast of Houma.

State police are investigating — standard procedure in Louisiana for shootings by local officers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up