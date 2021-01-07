INAUGURATION NEWS: Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler…

GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler concedes defeat to Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia runoff

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 6:17 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler concedes defeat to Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia runoff.

