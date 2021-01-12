CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. school updates | DC extends indoor dining ban | Montgomery Co. needs vaccines | Latest test results
Home » National News » Formula One season to…

Formula One season to start in Bahrain after Australian Grand Prix postponed to November

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 3:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Formula One season to start in Bahrain after Australian Grand Prix postponed to November.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

These seven agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

EEOC cancels source of official time for union reps, but some commissioners say policy won't stick

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up