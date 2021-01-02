CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Floyd Little, Hall of Fame running back for Syracuse and Denver Broncos, dies at 78

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 3:08 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Floyd Little, Hall of Fame running back for Syracuse and Denver Broncos, dies at 78.

