Federal prosecutors recommend probation for illegal gun buys

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 5:12 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending that a Delaware woman who illegally bought three guns for her drug-dealing boyfriend not serve any time in prison.

Ashley Houghton faces sentencing Monday for making false statements to federally licensed gun dealers and law enforcement agents.

Advisory guidelines call for a sentence of five years in prison. But prosecutors are recommending three years probation, with the first six months under home detention.

They say such a sentence takes into consideration Houghton’s troubled background, including her history of drug abuse and mental health issues, and the substantial steps she has taken toward rehabilitation.

