Elderly man dead after being hit by motorcycle

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities are investigating the death of an elderly man who was struck by a motorcycle while trying to cross a road outside his home.

State police say the accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say 85-year-old K.C. Hurry of Milford had pulled into his driveway on Log Cabin Road and began crossing the road toward his mailbox when he was struck near the center of the roadway by the motorcycle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

