CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » National News » Elderly man dead after…

Elderly man dead after being hit by motorcycle

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities are investigating the death of an elderly man who was struck by a motorcycle while trying to cross a road outside his home.

State police say the accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say 85-year-old K.C. Hurry of Milford had pulled into his driveway on Log Cabin Road and began crossing the road toward his mailbox when he was struck near the center of the roadway by the motorcycle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CMMC update: Pilots, 3PAOs and more of what vendors need to know

DoD fires hundreds of advisory board members, will conduct a review on effectiveness

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up