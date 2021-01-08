INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » National News » Deutsche Bank to pay…

Deutsche Bank to pay $100 million to avoid prosecution in alleged foreign bribery scheme

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 1:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche Bank to pay $100 million to avoid prosecution in alleged foreign bribery scheme.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up