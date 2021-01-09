INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » National News » Delaware traffic stop leads…

Delaware traffic stop leads to firearms charges

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 11:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say that a traffic stop that uncovered drugs and guns led to firearms charges against two people from Georgia.

A police news release said that the arrest happened on Thursday morning when a trooper saw a Ford pickup truck speeding on an interstate.

During a traffic stop, authorities say a strong odor of marijuana was detected.

Police said they found marijuana and two handguns in the car.

One of the guns had an extended magazine, according to the news release.

The man and the woman were both charged with felony carrying a concealed weapon, and the woman was charged with marijuana possession.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DISA starts rolling out DEOS, starting with its own employees

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up