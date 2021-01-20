Delaware to launch registration for seniors to get vaccine

State officials in Delaware say they will launch an online registration system that will allow seniors to schedule an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Delaware State News reports that the registration system is expected to launch on Wednesday morning. It will be for people 65 and older to sign up for the vaccine by appointment at drive-thru clinics. Registration is available at de.gov/covidvaccine.

The registrations kick off the official transition to Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. Delaware has administered more than half of the more than 77,000 doses it has received so far from the federal government.

