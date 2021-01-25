Delaware says more than 11,000 vaccinated over the weekend

DOVER, Del. — Health officials in Delaware say that they vaccinated 11,154 people over the weekend at events that were…

DOVER, Del. — Health officials in Delaware say that they vaccinated 11,154 people over the weekend at events that were held in Delaware City and Georgetown.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that some of the people who received shots were in the Phase IB group.

That group includes seniors who are 65 years old and older. Delays and confusion had plagued vaccination efforts earlier in the weekend. Some people said they had waited in their cars for several hours to get a shot.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said some of the delays were caused by people arriving without an appointment.

Or those who had appointments failed to complete their pre-vaccination screening online before arriving.

