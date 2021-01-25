CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » National News » Delaware says more than…

Delaware says more than 11,000 vaccinated over the weekend

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — Health officials in Delaware say that they vaccinated 11,154 people over the weekend at events that were held in Delaware City and Georgetown.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that some of the people who received shots were in the Phase IB group.

That group includes seniors who are 65 years old and older. Delays and confusion had plagued vaccination efforts earlier in the weekend. Some people said they had waited in their cars for several hours to get a shot.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said some of the delays were caused by people arriving without an appointment.

Or those who had appointments failed to complete their pre-vaccination screening online before arriving.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up