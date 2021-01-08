INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Delaware reports first coronavirus-related child death

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 6:56 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials are reporting the first COVID-19-related death of a child in Delaware.

Officials said Friday that the death involved a child under the age of 5 who had a significant number of other health problems.

Also Friday, Democratic Gov. John Carney lifted a 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars.

Those establishments must still require patrons to wear masks and allow only those from the same household to share a table.

Carney’s order also allows sports contests and competitions to resume, with a maximum occupancy of 30%.

