Delaware officials urge schools to resume hybrid learning

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 6:17 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney is urging school officials to resume hybrid instruction mixing both remote and in-person learning next week.

Tuesday’s recommendation comes a month after Carney recommended that classroom instruction be paused because of the coronavirus.

Administration officials said in an open letter to school leaders, teachers and parents that they have spent the past four weeks helping schools try to address the operational challenges they are experiencing.

They also said they do not believe there is a public health reason to close schools. More than half of Delaware’s reported COVID-related deaths involve residents of long-term care facilities.

