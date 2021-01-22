CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » National News » Dave Chappelle tests positive…

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 12:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying they’d be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb’s with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House Democrats propose 2022 federal pay raise with new bill

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

McGuigan leaving State Dept. in a more agile, centralized position

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up