Convict who faked bomb threats in online feud loses appeal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A New Mexico man has lost his appeal after pleading guilty to making bomb threats against a school and a Walmart in southern Delaware.

A federal appeals court last week affirmed the 27-month sentence Stephen Scott Landes received for engaging in several instances of “swatting” in an online feud with a Delaware man.

Swatting refers to schemes that cause police and SWAT teams to respond to fake emergencies.

Landes had argued that the judge failed to properly consider his mental health history.

But the judge said other factors held sway, including that thousands of children and other innocents were traumatized.

