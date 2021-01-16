CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Congresswoman’s spokesman quits less than 2 weeks into term

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 7:29 PM

DENVER (AP) — The spokesman for Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has quit less than two weeks after she was sworn into office, saying he was prompted to by the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

Ben Goldey confirmed his departure to The Colorado Sun after it was first reported on Saturday by Axios. The Sun reported that Goldey did not respond to additional questions, but he told Axios he was leaving in the wake of a deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Boebert, a first-term Colorado Republican with links to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, has sought to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and gained attention for vowing to carry a gun in the Capitol.

“Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office,” Goldey told Axios. “I wish her and the people of Colorado’s Third District the best.”

Boebert’s office declined to comment. “The office does not comment on internal personnel matters with individual employees,” Jeff Small, Boebert’s chief of staff, told The Colorado Sun on Saturday.

Goldey’s replacement has already been hired. Boebert’s staff is largely made up of former staffers of President Donald Trump and Republican ex-U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

