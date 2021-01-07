INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » National News » Casino mogul, GOP megadonor…

Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 2:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands chairman Sheldon Adelson will take a medical leave after recently resuming cancer treatments, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

Adelson’s leave of absence will be effective immediately, the company said. President and COO Robert G. Goldstein will take the post of acting CEO and chairman.

Adelson first announced that he was being treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2019.

The company owns the Venetian and Palazzo hotel and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Adelson is a Republican megadonor who recently gave $75 million to a super PAC that attacked President-elect Joe Biden in the leadup to last November’s election. Adelson also owns the largest circulating newspaper in the Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up