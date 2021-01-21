CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Biden signs executive orders on COVID-19 response, authorizes broader use of Defense Production Act to speed vaccine

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 3:05 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden signs executive orders on COVID-19 response, authorizes broader use of Defense Production Act to speed vaccine.

