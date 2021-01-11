WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden announces he has chosen career diplomat William J. Burns for CIA director.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 11, 2021, 6:26 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden announces he has chosen career diplomat William J. Burns for CIA director.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.