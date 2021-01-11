INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Biden announces he has chosen career diplomat William J. Burns for CIA director

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 6:26 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden announces he has chosen career diplomat William J. Burns for CIA director.

