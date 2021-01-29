CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 4:12 AM

FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.

Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. All 11 were placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.

