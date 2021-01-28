CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 9:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jan. 22-28, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Congress' newest subcommittee is focusing on cyber troops and JEDI

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More paid leave for feds on the table, as COVID-19 reconciliation talks begin

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up