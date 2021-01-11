AP Top U.S. News at 10:50 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Going big: US dispensing shots at stadiums and fairgrounds Right-wing app Parler booted off internet over ties to siege State capitols step up security amid new safety concerns Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials' warnings Data snags cause Trump to miss giving Congress census data Michigan bans open carry of guns inside state Capitol Virus deaths surging in California, now top 30,000 Californian gets 10 years for $147M global investment scam Phoenix to honor late civil rights icon Calvin C. Goode Study: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West