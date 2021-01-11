INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
AP Top U.S. News at 10:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Going big: US dispensing shots at stadiums and fairgrounds

Right-wing app Parler booted off internet over ties to siege

State capitols step up security amid new safety concerns

Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials’ warnings

Data snags cause Trump to miss giving Congress census data

Michigan bans open carry of guns inside state Capitol

Virus deaths surging in California, now top 30,000

Californian gets 10 years for $147M global investment scam

Phoenix to honor late civil rights icon Calvin C. Goode

Study: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West

National News

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

