AP Top U.S. News at 9:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

As pandemic worsens, most US states resist restrictions

Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

Key moments in Flint, Michigan’s lead-tainted water crisis

US will require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Watchdog raises concerns about Census Bureau’s IT security

Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?

District says it shouldn’t have to give workers gun training

The power of words in crisis: Who hits mark, and who misses?

Female inmate’s execution on hold; 2 more halted over COVID

Trump business backlash part of ‘cancel culture,’ son says

