AP Top U.S. News at 10:04 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record…

Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record Comparison between Capitol siege, BLM protests is denounced Years of white supremacy threats culminated in Capitol riots Flint water probe brings charges against ex-governor, others List of officials charged in Flint water crisis, allegations Search now recovery mission for Oregon woman in landslide HHS leaders: No evidence of child abuse surge amid pandemic NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response Trump backers seek online refuges after big tech backlash Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.