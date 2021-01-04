AP Top U.S. News at 12:59 a.m. EST

Fauci: Vaccinations are ramping up in a `glimmer of hope’
California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages
FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to ‘acquaintances’
Sheriff: Pastor dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Texas church
Watch out LA: Feds calculate riskiest, safest places in US
Fast rollout of virus vaccine trials reveals tribal distrust
VIRUS TODAY: Few Native Americans sign up for virus trials
EXPLAINER: Stakes high for U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia
IRS says executors undervalued Prince’s estate by 50%
Small-town Alabama resident transformed to protest leader
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.