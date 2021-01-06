INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
AP Top U.S. News at 9:04 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start

Protesters swarm Statehouses across US; some evacuated

Capitol has seen violence over 220 years, but not like this

2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are fired

Death of 9 nuns highlights toll of coronavirus in convents

Researcher gets time served for lying about vials inside bag

Arizona deemed ‘hot spot of the world’ amid virus surge

Experts: Capitol riot product of years of hateful rhetoric

Ossoff seals Democrats’ sweep; will be youngest US senator

Activists seek laws after officer cleared in Blake shooting

