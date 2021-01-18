CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:14 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Military nurses, tests coming to help hard-hit Arizona city

Coronavirus deaths rising in 30 US states amid winter surge

In open letter to Dr. King, Stevie Wonder calls for equality

Biden vows rapid steps to battle virus after inauguration

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

California becomes first state to top 3 million virus cases

Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests

King Day service calls for nonviolence amid turbulent times

The Latest: Sunday protests quiet; officials brace for more

Prominent anti-abortion activist Joe Scheidler dies at 93

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

OMB: 'Every effort will be made to maximize' telework with COVID-19 spread

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up