AP Top U.S. News at 10:24 p.m. EST The Associated Press

US boosting vaccine deliveries amid complaints of shortages Who goes first? Vaccine rollout forces stark moral choices Chicago schools reopening…

US boosting vaccine deliveries amid complaints of shortages Who goes first? Vaccine rollout forces stark moral choices Chicago schools reopening hits snag as union fight escalates VIRUS TODAY: US vaccine appointments canceled amid shortages Mossimo Giannulli loses bid to finish prison term at home Alaska to investigate issuance of offensive license plate Protesters supporting Indian farmers demonstrate in NYC Tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama, killing 1 Feds: Man threatened family of congressman, journalist Police: Terrorism didn’t motivate fatal Oregon car attack Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.