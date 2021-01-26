CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
AP Top U.S. News at 10:24 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

US boosting vaccine deliveries amid complaints of shortages

Who goes first? Vaccine rollout forces stark moral choices

Chicago schools reopening hits snag as union fight escalates

VIRUS TODAY: US vaccine appointments canceled amid shortages

Mossimo Giannulli loses bid to finish prison term at home

Alaska to investigate issuance of offensive license plate

Protesters supporting Indian farmers demonstrate in NYC

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama, killing 1

Feds: Man threatened family of congressman, journalist

Police: Terrorism didn’t motivate fatal Oregon car attack

