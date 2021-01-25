AP Top U.S. News at 12:30 a.m. EST

One county, worlds apart: Bridging the political divide
Chicago teachers vote to teach from home, defying district
New Georgia senators carry John Lewis’ influence with them
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
VIRUS TODAY: More hospital ICUs edge nearer a breaking point
Ex-CIA engineer tells judge he’s incarcerated like an animal
Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region’s known oldest
AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
Political upheaval alters strategies in US abortion debate
Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.