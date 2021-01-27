CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

AP Exclusive: DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ immigration rule

Virus will kill many more, WH projects as briefings resume

In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

San Francisco to strip Washington, Lincoln from school names

Broken by Trump, US refugee program aims to return stronger

AP Exclusive: GOP to stay neutral should Trump run again

Bernie Sanders’ mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity

Far-right influencer charged in 2016 Clinton voter scheme

States lift restrictions gradually amid fears of new variant

