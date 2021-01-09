CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
AP Top U.S. News at 12:30 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

State capitols reassess safety after violence at US Capitol

Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots

Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol

US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules

Victims in 2011 Giffords attack see parallel to Capitol riot

Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

FBI arrests Arkansas man from photo inside Pelosi’s office

Congress, LA take divergent paths after COVID test warning

State lawmaker charged after entering Capitol with rioters

Chicago police union head apologizes for defending mob

