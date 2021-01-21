INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

The Latest: Fireworks light up sky to celebrate inauguration

For a splintered nation, a delicate moment of continuity

Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists

Biden repudiates white supremacy, calls for racial justice

Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

States report vaccine shortages and cancel appointments

Immigrants cheered by possible citizenship path under Biden

New CDC director takes over beleaguered agency amid crisis

Some COVID-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up