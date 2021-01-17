AP Top U.S. News at 10:45 p.m. EST

Biden vows rapid steps to battle virus after inauguration
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
The Latest: Sunday protests quiet; officials brace for more
Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81
‘Little old West Virginia’ sets pace on vaccine rollout
Netanyahu rival hires anti-Trump Lincoln Project founders
Cowboys for Trump leader arrested over US Capitol riot
Actions by GOP attorneys general could damage credibility
Some in the GOP parrot far-right talk of a coming civil war
Fleeing New Yorkers squeeze surrounding housing markets
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.