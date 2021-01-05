AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Vaccination drive enters new phase in US and Britain Statehouses could prove to be hothouses for virus infection Black California…

Vaccination drive enters new phase in US and Britain Statehouses could prove to be hothouses for virus infection Black California surgeon ‘walks the walk’ on virus vaccine CIA’s new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe Attorney: Congressional seat data not ready until February Wisconsin city braces for protest as charging decision looms Google workers form new labor union, a tech industry rarity Ranchers whose case sparked standoff may get grazing rights Court upholds life sentence for Iowa coach who abused teens Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.