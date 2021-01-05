CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Vaccination drive enters new phase in US and Britain

Statehouses could prove to be hothouses for virus infection

Black California surgeon ‘walks the walk’ on virus vaccine

CIA’s new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency

Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe

Attorney: Congressional seat data not ready until February

Wisconsin city braces for protest as charging decision looms

Google workers form new labor union, a tech industry rarity

Ranchers whose case sparked standoff may get grazing rights

Court upholds life sentence for Iowa coach who abused teens

