AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EST

Vaccination drive enters new phase in US and Britain
Statehouses could prove to be hothouses for virus infection
Black California surgeon ‘walks the walk’ on virus vaccine
CIA’s new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency
Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe
Attorney: Congressional seat data not ready until February
Wisconsin city braces for protest as charging decision looms
Google workers form new labor union, a tech industry rarity
Ranchers whose case sparked standoff may get grazing rights
Court upholds life sentence for Iowa coach who abused teens
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.