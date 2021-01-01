CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start

Bomb-sniffing dogs? Check. Times Square crowd? Not this year

AP Week in Pictures, North America

California passes 25,000 deaths, finds 3 more variant cases

Chief: Police didn’t show care for Andre Hill after shooting

Minneapolis police release officer video in fatal shooting

Officials: Evidence of UK virus strain found in Florida man

Immigrants get help from states, cheer inclusion in US bill

Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms

Nashville assessing building damage from Christmas bombing

National News

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

