CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:25 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

‘Shameful’: US virus deaths top 400K as Trump leaves office

US virus death toll tops 400,000 in Trump’s final hours

VIRUS TODAY: US death toll from COVID-19 passes 400,000

US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

EXPLAINER: Election claims, and why it’s clear Biden won

AP-NORC poll: Virus, economy swamp other priorities for US

Capitol rioters hold out long-shot hope for a Trump pardon

SAT doing away with optional essay, subject tests

Monarch butterfly population moves closer to extinction

A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Makeup, nail polish and highlights are now all parts of the modern soldier

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

UPDATED: Biden repeals Schedule F, overturns Trump workforce policies with new executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up