AP Top U.S. News at 10:30 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

One county, worlds apart: Bridging the political divide

Chicago teachers vote to teach from home, defying district

New Georgia senators carry John Lewis’ influence with them

2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs

VIRUS TODAY: More hospital ICUs edge nearer a breaking point

Ex-CIA engineer tells judge he’s incarcerated like an animal

Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region’s known oldest

AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor

Political upheaval alters strategies in US abortion debate

Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts

