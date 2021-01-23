AP Top U.S. News at 8:36 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Political upheaval alters strategies in US abortion debate Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts Democrats make federal…

Political upheaval alters strategies in US abortion debate Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts Democrats make federal election standards a top priority From presidents to faded stars, all welcomed by Larry King Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolution over decades Insurers add food to coverage menu as way to improve health A year after Wuhan lockdown, a world still deep in crisis Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1.05 billion jackpot Puffin stuff: Herring rules could boost funny-looking bird Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.