AP Top U.S. News at 10:51 p.m. EST

California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages
FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to ‘acquaintances’
Watch out LA: Feds calculate riskiest, safest places in US
Fast rollout of virus vaccine trials reveals tribal distrust
VIRUS TODAY: Few Native Americans sign up for virus trials
EXPLAINER: Stakes high for U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia
7 charged with felonies in vandalism to federal buildings
New governor sworn in as a wary Puerto Rico demands changes
Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in Central California
AP PHOTOS: Then-and-now images show New Year’s Eve contrast
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.