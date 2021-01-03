CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 5:18 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fauci: Vaccinations are ramping up in a `glimmer of hope’

California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages

FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to ‘acquaintances’

Sheriff: Pastor dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Texas church

Watch out LA: Feds calculate riskiest, safest places in US

Fast rollout of virus vaccine trials reveals tribal distrust

VIRUS TODAY: Few Native Americans sign up for virus trials

EXPLAINER: Stakes high for U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia

IRS says executors undervalued Prince’s estate by 50%

Small-town Alabama resident transformed to protest leader

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

Capitol has to get back to business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up