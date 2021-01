The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Biden to pick Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo as Commerce secretary, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Biden to pick Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo as Commerce secretary, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead Labor Dept.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.