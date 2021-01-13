CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Amid production woes, US coal deaths at historic low in 2020

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 5:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five miners died in U.S. coal mines in 2020. It’s an all-time low mark for the industry as coal production continued to drop.  The Mine Safety and Health Administration, which tracks the deaths, reported 29 total deaths in all the nation’s mines. The previous low in annual coal deaths was eight in 2016.  Kentucky and West Virginia each had two coal mining deaths in 2020, and there was one in Pennsylvania.

