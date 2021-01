MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor says Huntsville, Alabama, will be announced as the location for the U.S. Space Command…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor says Huntsville, Alabama, will be announced as the location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

