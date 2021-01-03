INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
Home » National News » 3 dead in helicopter…

3 dead in helicopter crash in New York, National Guard says

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 9:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — Three National Guard members on a routine training flight were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in a western New York town, an official said.

The craft, a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. in Mendon, New York, a rural town south of Rochester, said Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

It flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, he said.

The circumstances were under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up