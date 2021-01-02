CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania strip club

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 6:11 AM

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

