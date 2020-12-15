HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » National News » Windfarm off Outer Banks…

Windfarm off Outer Banks expected to create nearly 200 jobs

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COROLLA, N.C. — A wind farm that is scheduled to be built off North Carolina’s Outer Banks is projected to create nearly 200 full-time jobs in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the projection comes from an economic study by alternative energy developer Avangrid Renewables.

The Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Project will be built roughly 27 miles off Corolla. Construction is set to begin in 2024. Building the windfarm is expected to create 800 jobs. And it will produce 193 full-time jobs in Virginia and North Carolina once it’s running.

Those jobs will including turbine generator technicians and welders. Support companies and services could add hundreds more jobs.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up