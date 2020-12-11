CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » National News » US wholesale prices edge…

US wholesale prices edge up 0.1% in November with both food and energy costs rising

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 8:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US wholesale prices edge up 0.1% in November with both food and energy costs rising.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up