WASHINGTON (AP) — US productivity increased at 4.6% annual rate in third quarter, slower than first estimated.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 8, 2020, 8:36 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US productivity increased at 4.6% annual rate in third quarter, slower than first estimated.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.