CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » National News » US Oct. job openings…

US Oct. job openings blip up to 6.7 million but hiring slows

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised slightly more job openings in October, but hiring slipped as a resurgence of COVID-19 threatens the economic recovery. And the number of Americans fired or laid off rose for the first time since June.

Job postings rose to 6.65 million in October from 6.49 million in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. But employers hired 5.81 million workers, which is less than the 5.89 million hires in September.

In its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS), the Labor Department reported that companies and government agencies laid off or fired 1.68 million workers, up from 1.44 million in September. Federal government layoffs of temporary Census workers contributed to the uptick.

The American job market has been slowly healing since it collapsed in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States hard. Employers slashed 22 million jobs in March and April, then began recalling furloughed employees back to work.

But the job rebound has been slowing and is threatened by a rebound in COVID-19 cases.

The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 245,000 jobs last month, marking a sharp and steady deceleration from 4.8 million new jobs in June, 1.8 million in July, 1.5 million in August, 711,000 in September and 610,000 in October.

In all, the American economy is still 9.8 million short of the jobs it had in February.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Pentagon reveals first contracts to serve as pathfinders for CMMC

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Vendors, consultants describe an increase in ‘bullying’ tactics by GSA to get lower schedule prices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up