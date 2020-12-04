CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
US job growth slowed in November for a 5th straight month to 245,000 in face of surging pandemic

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 8:31 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US job growth slowed in November for a 5th straight month to 245,000 in face of surging pandemic.

